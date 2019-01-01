GTC Silicon Valley-2019: VR Research at NVIDIA

Note: This video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login

GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9916:VR Research at NVIDIA

David Luebke(NVIDIA)

David Luebke, NVIDIAs VP of Graphics Research, will give his annual address on NVIDIAs vision for the future of virtual and augmented reality. Luebke will focus on recent and ongoing research happening within NVIDIA, ranging from foveated display, to AI-powered gaze tracking, to ultra-lightweight prescription display optics, to technologies for Cloud VR beyond streaming pixels. Luebke will conclude by showcasing NVIDIAs latest developments in synthesizing virtual humans, and discuss how such technologies might be integrated with the demanding settings of virtual and augmented reality.