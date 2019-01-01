GTC Silicon Valley-2019: Moving VR Upstream in Workflows

Note: This video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login

GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9915:Moving VR Upstream in Workflows

Jonathan Gagne(MasterpieceVR),Aakash Indurkhya(Virtualitics),Daniel Thomas(Gravity Sketch),Dave Tyner(Autodesk, Inc.),Jason Welsh(Accenture)

While XR technologies are revolutionizing design reviews and contextual access to relevant information as part of product design and development, the new frontier in XR is leveraging that same 3D information and visualizations downstream in the value chain. In this panel discussion, well examine the idea of doing work in XR. Speaking with experts offering XR systems ranging from fundamental design software to providers of XR training applications, we will explore how XR is extending beyond design review and transforming a wide variety of different parts of the enterprise and value chain.