GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9914:Cloud XR: Challenges and Strategies in Streaming XR Over 5G

John Benko(Orange),Mohammad Khalid(Verizon),James Li(Orange),Morgan McGuire(NVIDIA),Tero Rissa(Nokia),Alisha Seam(AT&T Foundry | Palo Alto)

Learn about the plans of market leaders in streaming VR and AR content from the cloud in this panel discussion. From enterprise use cases to streaming VR to the 5G edge, panelists will describe the state-of-the-art and challenges to making XR truly mobile.