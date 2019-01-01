Note: This video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login

GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9912:Minimizing Risk While Maximizing Gain: Full Feature Space Representation While Upgrading Minimal Subset of PCs

Tom Drabas(Microsoft)

Releasing new feature updates of Windows 10 in a safe and efficient manner is of paramount importance to Microsoft. Each rollout goes through different phases (or rings), ensuring that we capture issues early and with limited impact on our customer base. However, the composition of features (hardware components and applications) in each ring is not truly representative of the retail population of PCs. Microsoft employees participate in testing of new features, and we release updates to a group of Windows Insiders and users seeking to check for updates. But he hardware and software features found in these populations do not provide us with full visibility into the ecosystem diversity of the retail population.

View the slides (pdf)