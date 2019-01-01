Note: This video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login

GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9910:Event-Driven Human Performances Using NVIDIA Technology

Aruna Inversin(Digital Domain)

During this session you will learn how Digital Domain and Nvidia create compelling digital characters that are used for feature films and real-time performance events. You will learn the history of some digital characters from our library and see compelling behind the scenes footage. From Tupac at Coachella to the machine learning algorithms that helped drive Thanos, Digital Domain is pioneering how we use machine learning to drive real-time performances, both on-stage and off.

View the slides (pdf)