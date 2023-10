Note: This video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login

GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9908:Real-Time Ray Tracing with MDL Materials

Max Aizenshtein(NVIDIA),Ignacio Llamas(NVIDIA)

We'll discuss how to use MDL and the MDL SDK in a real-time ray tracing renderer. Our talk is based on experience with our own renderer at NVIDIA.

View the slides (pdf)