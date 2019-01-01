Note: This video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login

GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9906:XR Strategies for Engineering and Construction

Alberto Arenas(Autodesk),Dave Tyner(Autodesk, Inc.)

The trillion-dollar global construction industry suffers from chronic excess waste and critical labor shortages across the trades. VR platforms like NVIDIA's Holodeck can help solve these and other industry problems. Learn how Autodesk is partnering with NVIDIA to rethink immersive technology's role in the construction industry. We'll examine two powerful workflow strategies built to help construction teams make measurably better and faster decisions. Learn what's possible when you combine the flexibility of NVIDIA's Holodeck with a powerful data platform like Autodesk's Forge and BIM 360.

View the slides (pdf)