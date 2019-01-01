GTC Silicon Valley-2019: Video-to-Video Synthesis

Note: This video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login

GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9904:Video-to-Video Synthesis

TingChun Wang(NVIDIA)

Learn about a new way to generate photorealistic videos using high-level representations of a scene such as semantic maps, edges, or keypoints. This makes synthesizing new videos much easier and more intuitive. We'll show that this has potential applications in many areas. For example, it can replace a traditional graphics pipeline with AI-based rendering. It can also manipulate existing videos in ways that include swapping faces of a talking person or transferring motions from one person to another.

