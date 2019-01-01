GTC Silicon Valley-2019: AI+VR: The Future of Data Analytics
Note: This video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login
GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9902:AI+VR: The Future of Data Analytics
Ciro Donalek(Virtualitics Inc),Aakash Indurkhya(Virtualitics)
We'll discuss how virtual reality and machine learning tools can help extract insights from large, complex datasets and help build effective storytelling. We'll explain why standard data analytics tools and techniques are no longer sufficient, and discuss how AI-powered visual analytics with immersive environments provide a novel and robust framework for collaborative data exploration and understanding.