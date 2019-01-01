Note: This video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login

GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9901:The NVIDIA Jetson Platform for Autonomous Machines

Jesse Clayton(NVIDIA)

We are entering a new era of software-defined autonomous machines. Tomorrow's autonomous machines are being defined by AI software, an approach that gives them a new level of capability and robustness that could not be achieved in the past. The Jetson platform makes it possible to build these artificially autonomous machines. We will discuss the industry trends that are driving adoption of AI, provide an update on the Jetson platform and portfolio, and share resources that NVIDIA makes available to Jetson developers.

