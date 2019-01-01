Note: This video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login

GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9900:Irradiance Fields: RTX Diffuse Global Illumination for Local and Cloud Graphics

Morgan McGuire(NVIDIA),Matt Pharr(NVIDIA)

We'll provide a deep dive into implementing irradiance fields with moment visibility for local and cloud rendering using RTX. This is a real-time, fully dynamic diffuse global illumination solution that prevents light leaks and screen-space noise. The technology can operate on local GI on a Turing GPU for PC games or a streaming cloud GI from a Turing-powered server for VR and mobile gaming.

View the slides (pdf)