Note: This video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login

GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9899:How GPU Computing Can Accelerate the Treatment of Neurological Disorders

Anthony Costa(Mount Sinai Health System),Eric Oermann(Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai)

We'll talk about using GPU computing to improve the diagnosis and treatment of neurological disorders. After identifying actionable neurological disorders, we'll recast them as tractable deep learning problems and discuss techniques to solve them. We'll discuss the architecture of an on-prem deep learning cluster in a hospital work environment, and describe the creation of production-ready systems for clinical deployment. Our talk will focus on computer vision techniques, radiological computer-assisted diagnosis, and clinical decision support in the intensive care unit. We will also discuss the question of flat minima and generalization in a medical context, and cover potential solutions and model training.

View the slides (pdf)