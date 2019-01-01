Note: This video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login

GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9898:Challenges of Deploying and Validating an AI Tool into Medical Practice

Safwan Halabi(Stanford University)

AI applications in health care will lead to dramatic shifts in how medicine is practiced. But implementing and validating these tools into clinical practice will involve significant hurdles such as FDA clearance, privacy concerns, and integration with clinical workflows. We will explore the issues we encountered in deploying an AI tool into clinical practice at Stanford Children's Hospital Department of Radiology. The AI model has been distributed to other health facilities for validation.

View the slides (pdf)