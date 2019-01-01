Note: This video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login

GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9897:NVIDIA DRIVE Constellation: Virtual Reality Simulation for Autonomous Vehicle Validation

Zvi Greenstein(NVIDIA)

NVIDIA DRIVE Constellation is a virtual reality simulation platform designed to support the development and validation of autonomous vehicles. It is a cloud-based platform that enables hardware-in-the-loop testing and large-scale deployment in data centers, and is capable of driving millions of testing miles. We'll discuss how NVIDIA DRIVE Constellation is being used for the validation of safe autonomous driving. We will also discuss how companies can partner with NVIDIA and join the DRIVE Constellation ecosystem.