GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9893:KVM GPU Virtual Machines: Maximizing Performance and Utilization on DGX

Anish Gupta(NVIDIA)

Learn how to deploy deep learning applications for multi-tenant environments based on KVM. These virtual machines (VM) can be created with simple commands and are tuned for optimal DL performance leveraging underlying NVSwitches, NVLINKs, and NVIDIA GPUs. We'll show examples for creating, launching, and managing multiple GPU VMs.

