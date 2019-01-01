GTC Silicon Valley-2019: Deep Learning for Autonomous Driving at BMW

Note: This video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login

GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9892:Deep Learning for Autonomous Driving at BMW

Alexander Frickenstein(BMW Group)

This session will discuss the process of training deep neural networks using NVIDIA DGX servers at BMW Group. We will describe our research work in four application areas: fine-grained vehicle representations for autonomous driving, panoptic segmentation, self-supervised learning of the drivable area for autonomous vehicles and neural network optimization. All of these projects require high-performance compute and demand a scalable, agile and adaptive learning infrastructure, leveraging Kubernetes on NVIDIA DGX servers.

View the slides (pdf)