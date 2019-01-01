GTC Silicon Valley-2019: Updates on Professional VR

Note: This video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login

GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9891:Updates on Professional VR

Ingo Esser(NVIDIA),Jan RobertMenzel(NVIDIA)

Learn how to build professional VR applications with novel hardware and software features provided by NVIDIA. We will cover the latest version of OpenGL multicast (aka VR SLI) as well as Turings new hardware features Multi View Rendering as well as Variable Rate Shading. This talk is intended for software developers, while some concepts are API independent, others focus on OpenGL and/or Vulkan.

View the slides (pdf)