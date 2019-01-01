Note: This video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login

GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9887:Modernize Digital Workspace to Meet the Modern Workforce Demand

Jared Cowart(NVIDIA),James Hsu(Citrix)

Modern workers expect a satisfying experience over any network from any device. IT admins want the flexibility to deliver workloads from their hypervisor or cloud of choice. And modern applications like Windows 10 are more graphic-intensive than ever. Learn how Citrix and NVIDIA provide a superior a customer experience for graphic-accelerated virtual apps and desktops with true hypervisor and cloud flexibility. We'll discuss our latest innovations in graphics virtualization and describe other Citrix HDX innovations that enhance graphics remoting and optimize user experience.

View the slides (pdf)