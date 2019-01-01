Note: This video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login

GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9886:Deliver Extreme Graphics While Achieving Great TCO with HPE Simplivity HCI & NVIDIA GPUs

Prashanto Kochavara(HPE),Thomas Poppelgaard(Independent)

Learn how HPE and NVIDIA are simplifying infrastructure and delivering extreme graphics and performance on the HPE SimpliVity HCI platform. We'll talk about EUC offerings and use cases for HPE SimpliVity with NVIDIA GPUs and highlight performance metrics achieved through industry-standard benchmarks.

View the slides (pdf)