GTC Silicon Valley-2019: Learn What's New with NVIDIA vGPU

GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9885:Learn What's New with NVIDIA vGPU

John Fanelli(NVIDIA),Anne Hecht(NVIDIA)



NVIDIA virtual GPU (vGPU) technology transformed VDI by delivering a GPU-accelerated user experience - indistinguishable from a physical desktop. Innovations in NVIDIA vGPU technology enable IT to virtualize a GPU to be shared amongst multiple users, or enable a single user to harness the power of multiple GPUs in a VM. It can deliver powerful Quadro virtual workstations capable of running the most demanding applications, and more easily manage the VDI environment with GPU live migration. Virtualization increases data center efficiency - enabling multiple workloads on a pool of graphics accelerated compute resources with NVIDIA T4. Join us to hear about the latest enhancements in NVIDIA vGPU. In this session, you will hear directly from the vGPU product leadership team. The discussion will include the latest vGPU release, RTX Server and the latest news on global cloud offerings. We’ll also review how NVIDIA’s vGPU technology is driving innovation and new use cases. Now you can access the power of an NVIDIA GPU from anywhere you are – from the data center, in the cloud, to any endpoint you choose. Learn about the NVIDIA virtual GPU technology that take your VDI to the next level.

View the slides (pdf)