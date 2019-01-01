Note: This video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login

GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9884:User Experience is Key to VDI Success, Color Accuracy is Key to User Experience

Nachiket Karmarkar(NVIDIA)

The latest operating systems such as Windows 10 or Server 2016 include graphically rich features that require GPUs. Applications that run on these operating systems contribute to GPU consumption. We'll describe how GPUs are needed for traditional VDI or any cloud-enabled desktop deployment to provide a best-in-class user experience. We'll discuss how we're working to answer questions about how to measure user experience, find the perfect protocol, figure out the ideal combination of remote protocol policies, and determine the best codec to fit each use case.

