GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9883:Powering Intelligent Video Analytics with NVIDIA Virtual GPU

Vinay Bagade(NVIDIA)

With the growth in demand of Intelligent Video Analytics (IVA), NVIDIA virtual GPUs provides a secure solution while optimizing GPU utilization for inference-based deep learning applications for loss prevention, facial recognition, pose estimation, and many other use cases.

