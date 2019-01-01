Note: This video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login

GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9882:Cloud Dynamics: Supercharging Graphics and Rendering Workloads with NVIDIA Quadro Virtual Workstations

Manvender Rawat(NVIDIA)

Learn how to access a virtual workstation in five minutes and see demos of NVIDIA RTX platform, the latest in rendering technology, speeds up design and visualization workloads. We'll share customer examples and best practices for deploying and managing cloud based virtual workstations. We'll also discuss rising doption of GPU-Accelerated cloud computing and touch on how NVIDIA Quadro Virtual Workstations running on NVIDIA's Pascal and Turing architectures deliver the workstation performance expected by professionals with the flexibility of the cloud.

