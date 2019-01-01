Note: This video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login

GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9881:Using Industry Standard Benchmark Tools To Size Graphics Accelerated Applications

Michael Brennan(Cisco)

The industry-standard graphics performance benchmark tool, SPECviewperf 13, provides valuable insight on GRID profile and Tesla graphic card selection for virtualizing high-performance graphics applications. Learn how Cisco technical marketing engineers evaluate performance of converged and hyperconverged platforms with the full spectrum of NVIDIA Tesla GPUs on eight key applications on the two leading desktop broker vendors. We will share our methodology for scoring grid profile/Tesla GPU/server hardware platform combinations for each application in the performance tool. We'll also present our sizing recommendations for these widely used products based on the application user type.

View the slides (pdf)