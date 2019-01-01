Note: This video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login

GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9875:How AI-Driven Media Analytics Enable Novel Discovery and Navigational Experiences

Jan Neumann(Comcast Applied AI)

The meta-data provided by content creators is not sufficient to create the exciting and customer-focused discovery and navigational experiences that premium video customers demand from their services these days. In our talk we will describe how Comcast uses machine learning and AI such as computer vision and natural language processing technologies to better understand the content distributed on our platform. We will conclude with examples of how this extracted information can then be used to create novel and compelling offerings which lead to a better customer experience and higher engagement with our products.