GTC Silicon Valley-2019: Bringing Ray Tracing to Designers

GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9873:Bringing Ray Tracing to Designers

Ross McKegney(Adobe)

We'll discuss the Adobe Dimension renderer running on NVIDIA's new RTX hardware, a version of which we previewed last year at SIGGRAPH. We'll cover why we're making this investment and what opportunities we see for the design community as machine learning and real-time ray tracing make it into the design tools they use every day.

