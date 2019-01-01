Note: This video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login

GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9870:Expert Panel Discussion: See How NVIDIA Quadro Virtual Workstations are Transforming Industries

Jared Cowart(NVIDIA),Tony Foster(Dell EMC),Sean Massey(VMware),Dane Young(YOUNG TECHNOLOGIES, LLC ('YOUNGTECH'))

VDI users across multiple industries can now harness the power of the world's most advanced virtual workstation to enable increasingly demanding workflows. This session brings together graphics virtualization thought leaders and experts from across the globe who have deep knowledge of NVIDIA virtual GPU architecture and years of experience implementing VDI across multiple hypervisors. Panelists will discuss how they transformed organizations, including how they leveraged multi-GPU support to boost GPU horsepower for photorealistic rendering and data-intensive simulation and how they used GPU-Accelerated deep learning or HPC VDI environments with ease using NGC containers.

View the slides (pdf)