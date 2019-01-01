Note: This video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login

GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9866:Optimizing Facebook AI Workloads for NVIDIA GPUs

Gisle Dankel(Facebook),Lukasz Wesolowski(Facebook)

We'll demonstrate the use of Nsight Systems to quickly identify bottlenecks and achieve significant speedups in production workflows at Facebook. We'll also describe how we use the CUPTI API for on-demand, customized timeline analysis of workflows running in production and collect detailed performance metrics across our GPU fleet at very low overhead.

View the slides (pdf)