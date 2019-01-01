GTC Silicon Valley-2019: Solving Logistics Problems with Deep RL

Note: This video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login

GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9865:Solving Logistics Problems with Deep RL

Karim Beguir(InstaDeep)

We'll provide detailed look at how AI innovation is impacting logistics, with in-depth case studies such as loading packages in containers. To make decisions, companies rely on classical algorithms that search for an acceptable solution in a large space. These algorithms rely on arbitrary heuristics to simplify the search space. We'll discuss a novel method that improves performance by removing the need for such human-made simplifications. Our GPU-Powered approach is driven by first principles and constant learning,. We'll explain it in an intuitive, step-by-step manner, and describe how firms can take advantage of these developments to capture efficiency gains and increase their competitiveness.

View the slides (pdf)