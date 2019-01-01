Note: This video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login

GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9863:Financial Services Transformation with Intelligent Cognitive

Han Mei(PingAn Technology, US Research Labs),Jianzong Wang(Ping An Technology (ShenZhen))

We'll discuss PingAn's smart car insurance claims solution, which includes automatic vehicle picture estimation and anti-fraud detection. Learn how we reduced processing time for claims from days to seconds, increased operating efficiency, and cut billions in operation costs. Using the NVIDIA RAPIDS machine learning acceleration platform, we trained anti-fraud and risk-estimation models on GPUs, reducing model training time from weeks to hours. We will also share insights from our current work using GPU-Accelerated graph analytics to identify suspicious transactions, discuss mistakes we made, and offer suggestions for other data scientists based on our experience.

View the slides (pdf)