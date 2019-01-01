Note: This video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login

GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9862:Baidu Cloud AI Solution in Video Understanding

Nie Lei(Baidu Inc.),Dong Wang(Baidu Inc.)

We'll discuss how Baidu leverages NVIDIA's AI power for video content analysis, video content regulation and intelligent video editing, and explain how to fulfill external custom model requirements. We'll also outline how we use NVIDIA's Tensor Core and Apex toolkit to boost the training speed, ensure the model on-time delivery, and describe how we use the TensorRT high-performance inference engine to provide the online service, model pruning/quatilization, and Jetson mobile platform.

View the slides (pdf)