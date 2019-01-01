Note: This video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login

GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9840:Khronos Cross-Platform Standards Update: Vulkan, SPIR-V, OpenXR, glTF, and OpenCL

Neil Trevett(NVIDIA)

Discover how more than 140 companies work together at the Khronos Group to create open, royalty-free standards that allow developers to access the power of GPUs and accelerate demanding compute, graphics, and AR/VR applications. We'll provide the latest updates on several Khronos cross-platform standards, including OpenXR for portable AR and VR, the new-generation Vulkan GPU API, the SPIR-V standard intermediate language for parallel compute and graphics, glTF for efficient transmission of 3D assets, and OpenCL for parallel heterogeneous programming. We'll also offer insights into how these open standards are supported across NVIDIA's product families.

