GTC Silicon Valley-2019: Human-AI Collaboration: The New Art Duo

GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9835:Human-AI Collaboration: The New Art Duo

Pinar Yanardag(AI Fiction)

Although some fear AI will assume human jobs and lead to mass unemployment, we argue that the most creative and productive outcomes will occur when humans and machines work together to enhance complementary strengths and skills. By augmenting human capabilities and pushing the boundaries of creativity, can AI help us create things that wouldn't have existed otherwise? We'll describe our experiments to design haute couture dresses, cook pizza with shrimp and jam, create a scent, paint the walls of Graffiti Alley in Cambridge, and drink cocktails, all inspired by AI-generated content. Learn how to generate new objects and experiences with AI and how to boost your business with AI-augmented creativity.

View the slides (pdf)