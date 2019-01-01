Note: This video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login

GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9832:Taking Advantage of Mixed Precision to Accelerate Training Using PyTorch

Sergey Edunov(Facebook),Myle Ott(Facebook)

With deep learning being largely invariant to operator precision, there is potential for significant gains in performance and memory usage when training and serving deep learning models. Learn more about how you can take advantage of mixed precision training in PyTorch to realize performance gains.

