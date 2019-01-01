GTC Silicon Valley-2019: From Production to Real-Time Ray Tracing with V-Ray GPU and Project Lavina
Vladimir Koylazov(Chaos Group),Phillip Miller(Chaos Group),Alexander Soklev(Chaos Group)
We'll describe the latest advancements in our production renderer, V-Ray GPU, and discuss our real-time ray tracing engine, Project Lavina.