GTC Silicon Valley-2019: Integration of TensorRT with DALI on Xavier

Note: This video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login

GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9818:Integration of TensorRT with DALI on Xavier

Anurag Dixit(NVIDIA),Josh Park(NVIDIA)

Many computer vision applications powered by deep learning include multi-stage pre-processing data pipelines with compute-intensive processes like decoding, cropping, and format conversion that are carried out on CPUs. We'll discuss NVIDIA DALI, an open source, GPU-Accelerated data augmentation and image-loading library for optimizing data pipelines of deep learning frameworks. DALI provides a full pre- and post-processing data pipeline ready for training and inference. We'll demonstrate a TensorRT inference workflow within DALI-configurable graphs as well as custom operators.

View the slides (pdf)