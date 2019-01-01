Note: This video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login

GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9817:RAPIDS cuML: A Library for GPU Accelerated Machine Learning

Corey Nolet(NVIDIA),Onur Yilmaz(NVIDIA)

We'll discuss cuML, a GPU-Accelerated library of machine learning algorithms within the RAPIDS data science ecosystem. The cuML library allows data scientists, researchers, and software engineers to run traditional ML tasks on GPUs without going into the details of CUDA programming. We'll show you how to get tremendous speed-up for traditional machine learning workloads by using APIs like Scikit-Learn with Python. We'll also provide code examples, benchmarks, and the latest news.

