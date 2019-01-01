Note: This video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login

GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9814:How GPU-Accelerated Virtual Workstations Enable Mobility and Collaboration for Autodesk Applications

Jimmy Rotella(NVIDIA),Andrew Schilling(CannonDesign),Jeremy Stroebel(Browning Day Mullins Dierdorf)

To meet the needs of today's distributed teams, many AEC firms are turning to virtualization to efficiently and securely run applications such as Autodesk Revit, AutoCAD, and Sketchup. Learn how this panel of AEC experts takes advantage of the latest innovations of NVIDIA vGPU technology to exponentially speed rendering time, enable greater mobility, optimize resource consumption, reduce maintenance and management work, and increase productivity.

