GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9811:An Inside Look into NVIDIA Autonomous Vehicle Drive Missions

Neda Cvijetic(NVIDIA)

One of the most exciting aspects of working on autonomous vehicles is experiencing self-driving car functionality live in the car. This session will share an inside look into NVIDIA's most advanced autonomous vehicle drive missions, powered by the DRIVE platform.

View the slides (pdf)