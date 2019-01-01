GTC Silicon Valley-2019: An Inside Look into NVIDIA Autonomous Vehicle Drive Missions
Note: This video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login
GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9811:An Inside Look into NVIDIA Autonomous Vehicle Drive Missions
Neda Cvijetic(NVIDIA)
One of the most exciting aspects of working on autonomous vehicles is experiencing self-driving car functionality live in the car. This session will share an inside look into NVIDIA's most advanced autonomous vehicle drive missions, powered by the DRIVE platform.