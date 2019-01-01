GTC Silicon Valley-2019: Perlmutter- A 2020 Pre-Exascale GPU-accelerated System for NERSC: Architecture and Application Performance Optimization
Note: This video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login
GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9809:Perlmutter- A 2020 Pre-Exascale GPU-accelerated System for NERSC: Architecture and Application Performance Optimization
Nick Wright(Lawrence Berkeley Lab, NERSC)
We'll present an overview of the upcoming NERSC9 system architecture, throughput model, and application readiness efforts.