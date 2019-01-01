GTC Silicon Valley-2019: Deep Learning For Spatiotemporal Data

Note: This video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login

GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9806:Deep Learning For Spatiotemporal Data

Rose Yu(Northeastern University's Khoury College of Computer Sciences)

Applications such as climate science, intelligent transportation, aerospace control, and sports analytics apply machine learning for large-scale spatiotemporal data. This data is often nonlinear, high-dimensional, and demonstrates complex spatial and temporal correlation. Existing deep learning models cannot handle complex spatiotemporal dependency structures. We'll explain how to design deep learning models to learn from large-scale spatiotemporal data, especially for dealing with non-Euclidean geometry, long-term dependencies, and logical and physical constraints. We'll showcase the application of these models to problems such as long-term forecasting for transportation, long-range trajectories synthesis for sports analytics, and combating ground effect in quadcopter landing for aerospace control.l).

