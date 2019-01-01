Note: This video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login

GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9804:Development and Homologation of Automated Driving in the Virtual World

Houssem Abdellatif(TUEV SUED),Tobias Dueser(AVL List GmbH)

Automated driving systems are challenging to bring to market due to an enormous number of scenarios and environment parameter combinations that must be validated. Using current real-world tests for human-driven vehicles on newly developed automated driving technology is no longer feasible. This session will explore how testing in the virtual world enables manufacturers and regulators to validate a wide variety of traffic situations without hazard. Especially when using deep learning algorithms for automated driving functions, a scalable, powerful, and consistent toolchain is required. To homologate automated vehicles with confidence, simulation platforms will be crucial.

