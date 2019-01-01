GTC Silicon Valley-2019: RAPIDS: Deep Dive Into How the Platform Works

Note: This video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login

GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9801:RAPIDS: Deep Dive Into How the Platform Works

Paul Mahler(NVIDIA)

RAPIDS is an open-source platform for GPU data science, incubated by NVIDIA. Built to look and feel like popular tools in the Python Data Science ecosystem, RAPIDS is easy to use and dramatically speeds up execution of all steps of a typical data science workflow. Intended for working data scientists, this session will be an in-depth walk through of all the stages of a model data science workflow using RAPIDS. The presentation will cover ingesting and cleaning data, feature engineering, working with strings, user-defined functions, and applying machine learning. The session will discuss the community and ecosystem around RAPIDS and future plans for the cuML library. Additionally, the session will cover how users can contribute to RAPIDS. At the end of the session, attendees will have learned RAPIDS benefits for data science, how to get started installing RAPIDS, and how to build their own workflows using RAPIDS.

View the slides (pdf)