GTC Silicon Valley-2019: Dask Extensions and New Developments with RAPIDS
Note: This video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login
GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9797:Dask Extensions and New Developments with RAPIDS
Matt Rocklin(NVIDIA)
Learn how RAPIDS uses Dask to scale to distributed clusters of machines. Dask, a library for scalable computing in Python, is known for scaling out popular PyData libraries like Numpy, Pandas, and Scikit-Learn. The GPU-Accelerated data science software stack RAPIDS also uses Dask to easily scale to multiple GPUs on a single node, and multiple nodes within a cluster. We'll explain how RAPIDS used Dask to scale out, discuss the challenges of integrating GPUs into the existing PyData stack, and describe how this work creates opportunities for Python users.