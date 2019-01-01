GTC Silicon Valley-2019: Building a GPU-Focused CI Solution

Note: This video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login

GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9788:Building a GPU-Focused CI Solution

Mike Wendt(NVIDIA)

As the number of GPU-accelerated applications has multiplied, the need for better development tools and services have increased as well. Chief among such services is continuous integration (CI), which dramatically improves and speeds up the development lifecycle through automated builds and integration testing. CI for GPU-accelerated applications comes with its own set of challenges, but the rewards can be enormous. Join NVIDIA 's team as they walk through how they implemented CI by leaning on open source technologies such as Conda, Docker, and Jenkins, the lessons they learned in the process, and how other such systems should be built in the future.

View the slides (pdf)