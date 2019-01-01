Note: This video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login

GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9787:MagLev: A Production-grade AI Platform Running on GPU-enabled Kubernetes Clusters

Yaya Khoja(NVIDIA),Divya Vavili(NVIDIA)

Some of the problems especially autonomous vehicles NVIDIA is tackling operate under heavy constraints: scalability, regulations or need for automation. In this presentation, we will show how we approach the problem so we can increase velocity and improve the long-term outcome of our applications: how we enable automation, our strategy for leveraging large amounts of compute for diverse use cases, and also how we think about traceability, reproducibility and safety, with an eye on the future

View the slides (pdf)