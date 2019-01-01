Note: This video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login

GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9784:AI and Machine Learning in Radiology: A Reality Check

Paul Chang(University of Chicago School of Medicine)

Get a realistic perspective on how machine learning and artificial intelligence can add value to radiology. We'll review the significant challenges involved in implementing and integrating machine learning/artificial intelligence into radiology's existing workflow and IT infrastructure. We'll also discuss strategies for preparing the radiology department and IT for machine learning/artificial intelligence.