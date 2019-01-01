GTC Silicon Valley-2019: Accelerating Graph Algorithms with RAPIDS

Note: This video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login

GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9783:Accelerating Graph Algorithms with RAPIDS

Joe Eaton(NVIDIA)

Graphs are a ubiquitous part of technology we use daily in systems like GPS graphs help find the shortest path between two points and in social networks, which use them to help users find friends. We'll explain why analyzing these vast networks with possibly billions of entries requires the computing power of GPUs. We'll then discuss the performance of graph algorithms on the GPU and show benchmarking results from several graph frameworks. We'll also cover the RAPIDS roadmap that will help unify these frameworks and make them easy to use and simple to deploy.

