GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9773:Accelerating AVs - AI in Generative Design and Simulation

Danny Atsmon(Cognata Ltd.),Simon Berard(Dassault Systemes)

We will elaborate on how our holistic approach to design and validation creates a single environment to engineer and experience the autonomous vehicle. From Cognitive Augmented Design & Model Based System Engineering to realistic validation at scale, AI is enabling AV developers to increase safety while managing the costs of ever-increasing complexity.

