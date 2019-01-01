GTC Silicon Valley-2019: New Features in OptiX 6.0

Note: This video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login

GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9768:New Features in OptiX 6.0

David Hart(NVIDIA),Ankit Patel(NVIDIA)

We'll discuss the newest features in the OptiX SDK, a software development kit for achieving high-performance ray tracing on GPUs in areas ranging from film rendering to acoustic modeling to scientific visualization. We'll examine Version 6.0, which fully implements RTX acceleration and significantly improves compile times and support for NVIDIA's Turing RTX GPUs, including RT Cores. We'll also do a deep dive into some of the new features, providing code samples and integration tips.

View the slides (pdf)